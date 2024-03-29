Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

