Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.