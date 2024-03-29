Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $343.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

