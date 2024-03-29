KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Major Shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 361,338 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares in the company, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 460,037 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.22, for a total transaction of 101,208.14.

KULR Technology Group Trading Down 7.3 %

KULR stock opened at 0.38 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KULR Technology Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 57,269 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

