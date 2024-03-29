Ultra Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,130.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.00902770 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00143542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2565295 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,714,065.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.