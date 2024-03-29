Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sprylogics International Corp (TSE:BRA)

Sprylogics International Corp (TSE:BRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sprylogics International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.
