Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Expands By 266.3%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 266.3% from the February 29th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

