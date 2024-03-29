A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the February 29th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Featured Stories

