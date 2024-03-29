Financial Review: Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) vs. Its Competitors

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -54.81% -38.93% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -649.87% -420.10% -31.28%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1557 4232 8384 216 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orchestra BioMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$2.73 million -3.51 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $1.05 billion $4.10 million -9.70

Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed competitors beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

