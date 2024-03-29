BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$90.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.15. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.62.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

