Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $233.74 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $233.74 million and $84,969.87 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00023019 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,298.64 or 1.00332047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.25 or 0.00141648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.55801991 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,308.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.