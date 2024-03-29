ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ageas SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $46.45 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.
About ageas SA/NV
