Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Rises By 56.9%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 29th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Aimia Trading Down 2.0 %

Aimia stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Aimia has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

