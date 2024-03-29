Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.01 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

