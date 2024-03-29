BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $131.52.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
