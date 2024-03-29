BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $131.52.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

