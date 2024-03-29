RH (NYSE:RH) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $285.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.07.

NYSE RH opened at $347.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. RH’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $480,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $27,418,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $10,112,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

