PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

