Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $222.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.26. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.