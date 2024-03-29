Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MTN
Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.
Insider Activity at Vail Resorts
In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.