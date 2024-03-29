Robert W. Baird Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CPAY opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corpay has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

