Robert W. Baird Increases Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $355.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Corpay Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:CPAY opened at $308.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corpay has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Corpay Company Profile
