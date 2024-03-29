Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $160.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 0.95. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Masimo by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 851.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.