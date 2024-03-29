Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.