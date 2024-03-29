Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

