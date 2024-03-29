SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

