StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

