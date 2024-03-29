Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:ODV opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.73.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

