Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Osisko Development Stock Performance
CVE:ODV opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.73.
About Osisko Development
