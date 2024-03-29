Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of GSF opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £319.53 million, a P/E ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.07. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32).
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,888.89%.
Insider Activity at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
