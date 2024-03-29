Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £319.53 million, a P/E ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.07. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,888.89%.

Insider Activity at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Lisa Scenna purchased 35,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($27,865.54). 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.