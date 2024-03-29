Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
CVE DB opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
