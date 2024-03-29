Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %

RAVE stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 46,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 103,762 shares of company stock worth $203,066. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

