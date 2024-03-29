TD Securities Raises Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target to C$13.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE FC opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$9.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 73.49%. The business had revenue of C$18.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1.0297297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

