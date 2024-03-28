Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY remained flat at $18.95 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.