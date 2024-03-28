inSure DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $753,718.90 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $171.69 million and approximately $753,718.90 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.86 or 1.00102899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00142638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00609012 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $428,739.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.