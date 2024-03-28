NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 21,029,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,790,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.