NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 21,029,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,790,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Trading Down 3.6 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.