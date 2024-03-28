Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.09. 1,098,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,566. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.63 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

