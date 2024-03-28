Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Gold Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 212,716 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 157,078 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.72. 9,018,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,688. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

