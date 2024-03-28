RHS Financial LLC Purchases 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

