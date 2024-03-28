Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 121,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR remained flat at $143.74 during trading on Thursday. 940,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

