Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 580 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 3,531,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,693. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

