Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $324.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $331.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.82 and its 200 day moving average is $258.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

