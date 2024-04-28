Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $346.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.19.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

