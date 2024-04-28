Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
