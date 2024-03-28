WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24,627.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

