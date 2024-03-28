CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $344.16. The company had a trading volume of 354,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.