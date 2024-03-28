Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 1,097,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

