Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $135.64 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00024956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

