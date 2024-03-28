The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Boosted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.61. 1,321,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364,772. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.