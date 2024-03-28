Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.