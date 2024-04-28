Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,995 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

