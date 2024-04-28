Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

