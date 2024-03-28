Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Codan Price Performance
OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$6.88 during trading on Thursday. Codan has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.43.
About Codan
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.