Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Codan Price Performance

OTCMKTS CODAF remained flat at C$6.88 during trading on Thursday. Codan has a 12-month low of C$4.62 and a 12-month high of C$6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.43.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

