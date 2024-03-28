Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,433. Diamcor Mining has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

